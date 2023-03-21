Tata Motors will be raising prices of its commercial vehicles by 5 per cent effective April 1 to comply with the stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant. The company stated that the decision to increase prices is a result of the company’s efforts to comply with emission norms.

“As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership,” said the company in a stock exchange filing.

This is the fourth price hike by the company of commercial vehicles in FY23. In January it raised prices commercial vehicles prices by 2 per cent. Earlier in April 2022, it increased the prices of its commercial vehicles by 2-2.5 percent and then again by 1.5-2.5 percent in July.

When the first phase of BS6 was implemented in 2020, vehicles had to comply with the prescribed emission norms in laboratories. With the second phase now getting implemented, vehicles have to comply with the emission norms in the real world. For this, automakers will have to install engines equipped with an onboard self-diagnostic device that will monitor driving behaviour and traffic conditions on real time basis.