To counter Covid-19 after-effects, IndianOil puts in place a comprehensive HR strategy

Along with frontline Covid-19 fighters such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and state administration services are many other unsung heroes who are doing the equally commendable job of maintaining a constant flow of essential goods and services for communities across the nation. These include your friendly LPG delivery men, petrol pump attendants and tank-truck drivers, backed by refinery and supply/distribution personnel.

To ensure the health and safety of all its stakeholders, while also maintaining business continuity, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) has put in place a comprehensive strategy.

It has taken steps to cover petrol pump attendants, POL tank-truck drivers, packed and bulk LPG truck drivers, LPG deliverymen, DGR guards patrolling the pipeline routes, etc., at the frontline of its business under a medical insurance policy, which will also include any Covid-19 related ailments.

High-level panel formed

According to IndianOil, a high-level committee headed by Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), has been formed to deal with all matters related to Covid-19, with a daily reporting mechanism not just on work assignments but also various aspects of staff well-being.

“Over 3.2 lakh people who are a part of the extended IndianOil family, will be covered under this scheme, including the families of the insured,” Mohapatra said, adding, “Similarly, for such people manning the supply chain, IndianOil has proposed an ex-gratia insurance cover of ₹5 lakh in case of death due to Covid-19. The amount is payable to the next of kin of the deceased.”

“IndianOil has been delivering on an average of 25 lakh cylinders every day to the doorsteps of its customers for the past few days. A system has been developed at the entry of LPG bottling plants so that whenever trucks carrying empty cylinders enter the bottling plant, they are sanitised by spraying and fumigation,” he further said.

Besides, queuing of drivers within designated markings near supply & distribution areas is being maintained to ensure distancing, he said. At all its locations right up to petrol pumps, IndianOil has put in place a code of conduct for work, hygiene and social distancing.

Digital tech

Digital technology is also being leveraged for information-sharing. “Another digital intervention is the manner in which enquiries on life certificate of retired people are being received. Any retired person can give a life certificate, which is a self-certification done online or through an app,” he said.

“An SOP (standard operating procedure) has been developed, wherein locations are required to distribute masks and maintain hand-sanitisers at key touchpoints. At operating locations, all touchpoints such as entry gates, office work-spaces, control room machinery, and tank-truck filling areas are sanitised by spraying two or three times a day,” an IndianOil statement said. The company has taken up in-house production of hand-sanitisers and masks wherever possible.

IndianOil has developed an exhaustive e-learning portal “SWADHYAYA” that comprises close to 400 e-learning modules created with in-house expertise. The modules can be accessed anytime on any device to learn about all aspects of refining, marketing and pipeline transportation in addition to topics on general management.