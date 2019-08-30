To mentor female start-ups, Female Foundry launches in India

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
A global accelerator programme that educates, mentors and offers funding access to female-founded startups that leverage on technology to promote economic sustainability has now got its moorings in India.
The initiative, called Female Foundry, will be launched in the country after its successful run in Singapore.
Advertising and media major Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) and its digital performance agency iProspect have formalised an initiative to mentor female start-ups in India. As part of [email protected], the programme will support diversity and innovation across businesses.
The initative addresses the challenges faced by women who start their own business, such as lack of financing and mentoring. It aims to drive diversity and inclusion in business.
By providing access to tools, training, connections and resources, the programme will empower female entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital economy.
Ashish Bhasin, CEO Greater South, Dentsu Aegis Network and Chairman & CEO India said DAN as a network has been at the forefront of encouraging and supporting entrepreneurs.
"Women play an important role in every aspect of business today, from leading companies to building new ventures. We believe getting the right mentorship is necessary for anyone to grow, and to succeed one needs constant learning," Bhasin said of the decision to bring Female Foundry to India.
The initiative aims at bridging the gap in gender parity by offering experienced mentorship that helps empower female entrepreneurs, skill development and professional help in securing funding.
In India, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India will head the initiative with an extended leadership team from across DAN and strategic business partners.
Noting that iProspect has many women leaders across its offices in the world, Rubeena Singh said several ongoing internal programmes at the agency aim to help women reach their leadership potential.
For instance, [email protected] caters to junior and mid-level women who have the capability to become a leader.
Female Foundry made its debut in Singapore, in 2016, where 15 women were selected and learned to apply technology as a fundamental pillar of their business development. In addition to India, similar programmes are to roll out in Mexico, Chile and South Africa.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...