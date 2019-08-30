To mentor female start-ups, Female Foundry launches in India

A global accelerator programme that educates, mentors and offers funding access to female-founded startups that leverage on technology to promote economic sustainability has now got its moorings in India.

The initiative, called Female Foundry, will be launched in the country after its successful run in Singapore.

Advertising and media major Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) and its digital performance agency iProspect have formalised an initiative to mentor female start-ups in India. As part of [email protected], the programme will support diversity and innovation across businesses.

The initative addresses the challenges faced by women who start their own business, such as lack of financing and mentoring. It aims to drive diversity and inclusion in business.

By providing access to tools, training, connections and resources, the programme will empower female entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital economy.

Ashish Bhasin, CEO Greater South, Dentsu Aegis Network and Chairman & CEO India said DAN as a network has been at the forefront of encouraging and supporting entrepreneurs.

"Women play an important role in every aspect of business today, from leading companies to building new ventures. We believe getting the right mentorship is necessary for anyone to grow, and to succeed one needs constant learning," Bhasin said of the decision to bring Female Foundry to India.

The initiative aims at bridging the gap in gender parity by offering experienced mentorship that helps empower female entrepreneurs, skill development and professional help in securing funding.

In India, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India will head the initiative with an extended leadership team from across DAN and strategic business partners.

Noting that iProspect has many women leaders across its offices in the world, Rubeena Singh said several ongoing internal programmes at the agency aim to help women reach their leadership potential.

For instance, [email protected] caters to junior and mid-level women who have the capability to become a leader.

Female Foundry made its debut in Singapore, in 2016, where 15 women were selected and learned to apply technology as a fundamental pillar of their business development. In addition to India, similar programmes are to roll out in Mexico, Chile and South Africa.