Companies

Toffee Insurance secures $5.5 m Series A funding

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Toffee Insurance, a digital first insurtech startup, has secured series A funding of $ 5.5 million. This funding round was led by IVM Intersurer with Omidyar Network, Flourish Ventures, Accion Ventures Lab and Kalaari Capital.

This is Toffee Insurance’s second consecutive raise from four of the five key investors after their initial funding round of $1.5 million last year. Rohan Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance said: “Our goal is to unbundle products and repackage them in a consumer-friendly way, focussing on the benefits of insurance to make it almost like a commoditised way to sell insurance rather than a financial product.”

Published on December 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CPPIB to invest $225 m in India Resurgence Fund