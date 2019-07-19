Tohoku Steel’s production unit goes on stream in Sri City

For VW and Ford, the challenge is to keep the partnership going strong
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Japanese speciality steel firm’s wholly-owned arm, Tohoku Steel India inaugurated its newly commissioned heat resistant steel rods manufacturing facility in Sri City on Friday.
Hiroki Yamada, Managing Director and Tsukasa Nishimura, Vice President, Daido Steel inaugurated the new facility.
Hiroki Yamada said, ”We have been supporting the Indian market during the past four decades by exporting the products from Japan. In order to increase competitiveness in the expanding Indian market, we have set up this plant, and we will expand activities to improve productivity, upgrade facilities, and acquire new orders."
Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City said, “Inauguration of Tohoku’s very first Indian production unit in Sri City marks a significant milestone in the saga of their development, and upholds their determination to be the leaders of Indian market too.”
The plant was built on a 6 acre plot in the Domestic Tariff Zone at an initial investment of around ₹80 crore. The plant carries out secondary processing on heat resistant steel rods and soft magnetic stainless steel rods in required sizes, as per the specifications.
The present production capacity of the plant is 360 tonnes per annum which can be scalable up to 2,000 tonnes in a phased manner.
These rods are used as raw material for fabricating automobile engine valves and fuel injection systems. It's customers include Nittan India, Rane engine valves, Durovalves, Shiriram Pistons & Rings, among others.
Tohoku Steel Co., Ltd., founded in 1937 in Murata, Japan is engaged in the manufacture and sale of speciality steel. It is a well-known brand in producing steel rod/bars required for making automobile engine valves, across the world.
It’s never easy when two big brands come together and this is where leadership plays a huge role
Italian bike brand sends out a strong style statement to woo buyers
Volkmar Denner says this is a better option than going 100 per cent electric at one go
The compact SUV segment now has a new titan and the clash promises to be epic
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
The tax break is a silver lining for those who have to pay surcharge on tax
Claim settlement ratio is a metric that measures the proportion of the claims settled against the total ...
The stock of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 8.8 per cent with above average volume on ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...