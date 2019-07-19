Tohoku Steel’s production unit goes on stream in Sri City

Japanese speciality steel firm’s wholly-owned arm, Tohoku Steel India inaugurated its newly commissioned heat resistant steel rods manufacturing facility in Sri City on Friday.

Hiroki Yamada, Managing Director and Tsukasa Nishimura, Vice President, Daido Steel inaugurated the new facility.

Hiroki Yamada said, ”We have been supporting the Indian market during the past four decades by exporting the products from Japan. In order to increase competitiveness in the expanding Indian market, we have set up this plant, and we will expand activities to improve productivity, upgrade facilities, and acquire new orders."

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City said, “Inauguration of Tohoku’s very first Indian production unit in Sri City marks a significant milestone in the saga of their development, and upholds their determination to be the leaders of Indian market too.”

The plant was built on a 6 acre plot in the Domestic Tariff Zone at an initial investment of around ₹80 crore. The plant carries out secondary processing on heat resistant steel rods and soft magnetic stainless steel rods in required sizes, as per the specifications.

The present production capacity of the plant is 360 tonnes per annum which can be scalable up to 2,000 tonnes in a phased manner.

These rods are used as raw material for fabricating automobile engine valves and fuel injection systems. It's customers include Nittan India, Rane engine valves, Durovalves, Shiriram Pistons & Rings, among others.

Tohoku Steel Co., Ltd., founded in 1937 in Murata, Japan is engaged in the manufacture and sale of speciality steel. It is a well-known brand in producing steel rod/bars required for making automobile engine valves, across the world.