McDonald’s India-North and East on Friday said it could not serve its burgers with tomatoes due to temporary, seasonal issues. Many of the outlets sported signs informing consumers about the “Temporary Unavailability of Tomatoes” and that it has been unable to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which meet its quality standards.

In a statement, a spokesperson of McDonald’s India-North and East said, “Due to seasonal crop issues arising out of farm fields in a few regions, there are not enough quantities meeting our quality specifications available. To ensure our customers get the best quality we are known to serve, we are constrained to hold tomatoes for the time being.”

“We reiterate that it is not due to the surge in the prices. It is only due to non-availability of tomatoes meeting our quality specifications,” it emphasised. The company said it was able to source adequate qualities in the Punjab-Chandigarh area, where it continues to serve tomatoes in our menu.

“We are working towards resolving this issue by employing sustainable agriculture practices including hydroponically-grown tomatoes in completely controlled environment to de-risk our requirements from vagaries of season.We should be able to bring back tomatoes to menu soon,” the company added.

However, Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in South and West, said it was not facing serious tomato supply issues. “There are currently no serious tomato-related issues at McDonald’s (W&S). During the monsoon season, fruit flies are a common annoyance. Every day, fresh tomatoes arrive at our stores. If a flaw is found in any batch, it is discarded. Only 10-15 per cent of our stores had to stop serving tomatoes temporarily, but they still make use of any good supply they receive. This is a seasonal problem that the restaurant and food industry has to face every monsoon,” the company said.