ToneTag partners with GMO to expand its sound-based payment solutions in Japan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

Kumar Abhishek, CEO, ToneTag   -  BUSINESS LINE

Mastercard-funded ToneTag, an Indian payment services provider that uses sound-based proximity to communicate, has partnered with GMO Payment Gateway to expand its presence to Japan and the APAC.

Under this collaboration, ToneTag will deploy an issuer-and-acquirer network on a sound-based payment ecosystem for GMO.

GMO currently offers its payment services to public organisations in Japan. ToneTag will add a scalable value-added method to GMO’s payment services offerings, enabling its clients to use soundwave technology for secure and seamless financial transactions, ToneTag said in a statement.

“Having a reputed organisation as GMO on board will help us scale newer heights. We believe that this collaboration will certainly help us further our vision towards a major comprehensive expansion,” said Kumar Abhishek, Co-founder and CEO, ToneTag.

