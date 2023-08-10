Leading global auto parts supplier ZF said Akash Passey will take charge as the new President of ZF group in India with effect from September 1, 2023.

Passey is now President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture). He will succeed Suresh KV, currently Vice-President and Head of ZF Group in India, who has decided to move on.

The Board of Directors has accepted Suresh’s request and he will continue with the company till October 6, 2023, enabling a smooth transition and support to his successor, said a company statement.

Company’s growth

Suresh KV started his career with ZF in 2007 when he joined Hansen (a company later acquired by ZF). Under his leadership, ZF Group in India grew to 15,400 employees and saw several firsts like the establishment of the ZF Group plant at Chakan, the establishment of the corporate office, the inauguration of a larger facility for ZF Tech Center India, and the growth of the ZF Wind power.

“Suresh KV played a major role in consolidating ZF Group’s role in the region and setting the organization up for its next growth as a technology company, said Peter Laier, Member of the Board of Management of the ZF Group, Production, India Region, Commercial Vehicle Solutions, and Industrial Technology

Leadership position

The new President Passey brings with him 30 years of rich experience in various leadership positions in India and internationally, at Volvo and Eicher. ZF believes that Passey’s experience, bolstered by his background in the commercial vehicles segment, will help him further develop the ZF Group.

“I am convinced that with his long industry experience in India and abroad, Akash Passey is the ideal candidate to develop ZF Group in India further and lead the organization to even higher growth and brand recognition,” said Laier.