Japanese packaged food company Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd. has restructured its senior leadership to pave the way for the next level of business growth. On Friday, the company said that Sandeep Bakhshi, the Chief Business Officer, has been elevated to the post of Managing Director of its Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods Private Ltd. He succeeds Gautam Sharma, who was serving the CEO since 2014.

Indo Nissin Foods Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd., Japan, was set up in 1991. It is known for its instant noodles brand Top Ramen, Cup Noodles and Geki Korean Noodles. It also entered into distribution partnerships with leading international and local consumer packaged goods brands and does contract manufacturing of noodles for many modern trade retailers for their private labels.

“With an extensive background spanning over 25 years in sales, Sandeep Bakhshi brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held positions at reputable companies such as SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints. His proficiency lies in fostering growth through capacity enhancement and seamless digital integration,” the company said.

Hiroyuki Yoshida, Chairman of Indo Nissin, said, “We are really pleased to announce the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi to the Managing Director position. He has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth.”

“We take this opportunity to thank Gautam Sharma for his years of service to Indo Nissin and his outstanding contribution to the India business. He leaves behind a strong legacy, a high-performing team and a business that has been consistently growing.”

Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. is the inventor of instant noodles and was founded in Japan in 1948.