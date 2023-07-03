Torrent Power Limited on Monday announced commencement of work on a project for blending green hydrogen with natural gas for City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. The pilot project is based on alkaline electrolyser and will blend ~2.5% GH2 into CGD network, the company informed in a statement. The pilot project in Gorakhpur is expected to be completed in around 8 months.

GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water powered by renewable sources. Blending GH2 with the existing natural gas supply allows for a gradual transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix, the statement said.

The Gorakhpur pilot project under Torrent Gas will be one of the largest private sector blending projects in India. Through this initiative, Torrent has taken the first step towards incorporating GH2 in its business operations and, coupled with its strong presence in RE, is looking to grow as a leading end-to-end GH2 solution provider to industrial and commercial players in India, the company said.

The company is also looking at export-oriented green ammonia development as a growth avenue.