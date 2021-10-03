Torrent Gas starts PNG supply to Gorakhpur in UP

Scripting a survival
Torrent Group's City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm, Torrent Gas, commenced PNG supply in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh increasing its PNG supply network to four districts in the State.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Phase 1 of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Gorakhpur starting supply of Piped Natural Gas to 100 homes and one industrial connection, a statement said.
“With the commencement of PNG supply in Gorakhpur, we have now commenced supply in four districts in UP and in the coming months, we will be initiating supply in 11 more districts,” said Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Gas.
The CM dedicated the City Gate Station and eight CNG stations of Torrent Gas.
In his address, the Chief Minister said, “Availability of natural gas is likely to attract more industries in Gorakhpur bringing in new opportunities and development in the region. The domestic, commercial and industrial use of Natural Gas will spur further industrial development in the State.”
Also read: Torrent Gas to pump in ₹5,000 crore in TN to supply CNG, piped gas
Torrent Gas with presence in 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh has planned an investment of ₹3,300 crore by fiscal 2026, out of which almost ₹1,800 crore will be spent in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, informed Mehta.
“Through this investment, we intend to connect over 8.25 lakh residences in UP with PNG supply and set up over 225 CNG stations in UP over the coming years. The investment in UP is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 3,000 people,” said Mehta.
He further mentioned that Torrent now has an extensive network of 235 operational CNG stations across the country, out of which more than 100 are in the State of Uttar Pradesh.
