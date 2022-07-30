Torrent Pharma appoints Aman Mehta as director on the board 

Ahmedabad, Jul 30: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the appointment of Aman Mehta as Director on the board effective from August 1, 2022.

An MBA from Columbia University, New York, and a graduate in economics from Boston University, Mehta has worked in the power and pharma sectors, where the $3-billion Torrent Group has substantial stakes.

During his tenure with the group company Torrent Power Ltd, Mehta was involved in the company's business journey and was instrumental in bringing about a customer orientation transformation within the distribution business and also made noteworthy contributions in enhancing efficiency in operations, a company statement said.

Mehta has been an executive director at Torrent Pharma and headed the India business of the company along with corporate Human Resources.

His marketing acumen coupled with analytical skills have strengthened Torrent’s India business performance and profitability in a competitive market, the statement said.

Mehta's key achievements include the successful integration of the Unichem acquisition.

Further, he has led several organic growth initiatives that have started delivering market share gains, with a focus on new product launches. Mehta is a key contributor in evaluation of acquisition opportunities and driving the strategic direction of India business, a Torrent statement said.

"Aman lays emphasis on creating a culture of innovation, empowerment and has a firm commitment towards creating long-term sustainable value for the organisation," the statement said.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares gained by 1.75 per cent on Friday to end at Rs 1,528.80 on BSE.