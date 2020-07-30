Companies

Torrent Pharma Q1 standalone net up 34%

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd posted standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 at ₹298 crore, which is about 34 per cent higher than ₹223 crore reported for the same quarter in the previous year.

Its standalone net sales for the quarter stood at ₹1,685 crore (₹1,566 crore).

On consolidated basis, the company’s net profit stood at ₹321 crore, up 49 per cent from ₹216 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. While consolidated net sales for the quarter stood at ₹2,014 crore, as against ₹1,976 crore.

Torrent Pharma Executive Chairman Samir Mehta said, “First quarter continued to witness challenges posed by Covid-19, hampering industry growth in global markets. However, most of our focus markets have seen a steady recovery since June.”

“In India, despite a challenging market environment, Torrent was able to sustain its base revenue of the previous year with the chronic and sub-chronic portfolio gaining market share. Expenses were lower during the quarter owing to lockdowns which aided margins,” said Mehta expressing optimism about a gradual recovery in India, Brazil, the US and Germany markets in the coming quarters.

The company’s total consolidated expenditure, including finance cost, was recorded at ₹1,658 crore as against ₹1,763 crore a year ago.

Operating margins rose to 32.28 per cent for the period April-June from 27.47 per cent in a comparable quarter last year. The company’s finance cost, too, was lower at ₹102 crore (₹122 crore).

Geography-wise revenue

For India market, the company recorded marginal 2 per cent growth in revenues at ₹925 crore, which was aided by high chronicity of its portfolio.

The US revenues were down by 1 per cent at ₹373 crore, the constant currency sales were at $47 million. The sales were impacted by price erosion on base portfolio and absence of new launches, Torrent Pharma said in a statement after the results board meeting.

The revenues in Brazil and Germany were down by 20 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively at ₹104 crore and ₹246 crore.

Torrent Pharma shares ended 2.15 per cent higher from previous close at ₹2,436 on BSE on Thursday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SRF aims to double industrial chemicals manufacturing capacity