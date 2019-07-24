Companies

Torrent Pharma standalone Q3 net up 83%

Updated on July 24, 2019

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday posted standalone net profit of ₹223 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, up from ₹122 crore reported in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of about 83 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Standalone income from operations stood at ₹1,603 crore for the quarter under review, up from ₹1,452 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On consolidated basis, company's net profit for the quarter stood at ₹216 crore, up 33 per cent from ₹163 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total consolidated income from operations stood at ₹2,022 crore, up from ₹1,872 crore.

Company's India business grew by 9 per cent to ₹907 crore for the quarter. Base impact of discontinued products in previous year is 2 per cent. Adjusted for this growth is 11 per cent. The US revenues stood at ₹376 crore, up by 13 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹558 crores with EBITDA margin of 28 per cent, up by 11 per cent on year on year basis, the company informed in a statement.

