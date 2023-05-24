Torrent Power Limited has received a turnkey project for a 300-megawatt (MW) wind power project to be developed in Karnataka.

The company won this project through competitive bidding in SECI Tranche XII and entered the PPA in March 2023, a statement said.

The project has been awarded to Suzlon on a turnkey basis at a site in Karnataka and is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2025. “Torrent has experience working with Suzlon for its wind projects and has technically preferred Suzlon for the 300 MW project based on its latest and more efficient 3 MW wind turbine generators with a rotor diameter of 144 metres,” the company statement said.

Torrent Power’s current aggregate installed generation capacity stands at about 4.1 gigawatt (GW), which consists largely of clean generation sources, including gas at 2.7 GW and renewables at 1.07 GW.

Apart from the latest award of the 300 MW project, Torrent Power has a capacity of 0.4 GW of renewable generation under development.

The company said in a statement, “In line with its sustainability commitments and the Government’s aim to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Torrent’s growth focus in power generation remains on renewables as it continues to add further capacity to its portfolio.”

“With a balanced wind and solar portfolio, it is also working on other green energy pathways of pumped hydro and green hydrogen,” it added.

Torrent Power shares traded with gains on Wednesday at ₹551.80, up 3.18 per cent on the BSE.