Torrent Power Ltd has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure sector with an initial set of four EV charging stations in Ahmedabad and 2 more are likely to be launched in Surat soon with more cities to be added in the near future.

Varun Mehta – Director, Torrent Power said, “We are working towards creating a widespread EV charging network that is affordable, accessible, and convenient for all. By providing a reliable and extensive charging network, Torrent hopes to alleviate range anxiety and promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.”

The company has collaborated with SIEMENS for developing the EV charging network.

With a view to providing an affordable fast-charging facility for the citizens of Ahmedabad, the company is currently charging ₹12 per unit, which is amongst the lowest in the city. An additional discount of 20 per cent on the first charge has also been announced by the company for a limited period.