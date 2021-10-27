Torrent Power standalone Q2 net jumps 82%

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Torrent Power Limited on Wednesday posted standalone net profit of ₹356 crore for the quarter ended September 30 against ₹196 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a rise of 82 per cent year-on-year.
Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹3,448 crore against ₹3,012 crore in the same quarter last year.
On consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of ₹369 crore, up 83 per cent from ₹202 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,648 crore, up 17 per cent from ₹3,129 crore.
Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹974 crore, up 30 per cent from ₹748 crore.
The company attributed the rise to a significant increase in electricity demand, mainly in commercial and industrial customers during the current quarter, a significant reduction in T&D, and a significant reduction in provision for doubtful debts in distribution franchisee business which was severely impacted in Q2 of last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Other factors such as an increase in contribution from renewables generation and decrease in interest cost, both due to lower debt and a reduction in interest rates contributed to the growth in income.
Torrent Power shares ended marginally positive at ₹500.05 on the BSE on Wednesday.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...