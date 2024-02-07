Torus Robotics Pvt Ltd, the Chennai-based DeepTech start-up specialising in indigenous powertrain technology for the EV automotive market, defense, aviation and consumer markets, has raised a seed investment of $4.70 lakh led by the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), under Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund.

The funding round also saw participation from Forge Innovation & Ventures, Coimbatore, and SINE (Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship) IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay. The funding will be utilised to scale up Torus Robotics’ R&D operations, says a release.

Founded in 2019 by Vignesh M, Vibhakar Senthil, and Abbhi Vignesh K in Chennai, Torus Robotics aim to address the substantial reliance on the importation of powertrain components for the EV market, specifically motors and controllers.

Torus is exploring potential opportunities in industries such as Power Generation, Robotics, and other related sectors. The company’s versatile technology has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of modern industries, aligning with the global push for sustainable solutions, the release said.