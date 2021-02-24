Toshiba facility in Telangana certified as Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., (TTDI), a Toshiba Group company located in Telangana, that manufactures and sells distribution transformers, power transformers and switchgears, along with EPC business, has been certified by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM).

The new TTDI JIM will accept up to 120 under-graduates of local industrial training schools as technical trainees each year. They will receive training regarding welding, coil winding, assembly, painting, and more.

Tomohiko Okada, Managing Director, Toshiba India, in a statement said, “Toshiba has identified India as a global manufacturing base and export hub. We are committed to support Government’s initiatives, “Make in India” and “Skill India” and the setting up of TTDI JIM is a very positive step in that direction, to build a better and stronger India, For a New Day”.

Hiroshi Kaneta, Chairman and Managing Director of TTDI, said, “Through TTDI JIM, we wish to contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry by developing human resources in India. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for their support in our endeavour. ”

The JIM Project is a part of the Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Program, a joint program by METI and India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship launched in November 2016. The project aims to establish Japanese-style institutes in India for training Japanese standard shop floor leaders and engineers, focusing on areas such as kaizen and the 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardize and sustain). These institutes will develop human resources that will play central roles in the manufacturing sites of the future.

Since last year, TTDI has been providing fundamental skill training to existing employees at its human resource development facility, the TTDI Skill Development Center. In recognition of its efforts, METI has certified it as a JIM. And from April 2021, TTDI JIM will be inaugurated in the TTDI Skill Development Center, becoming the 15th accredited Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing.