Toshiba facility in Telangana certified as Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., (TTDI), a Toshiba Group company located in Telangana, that manufactures and sells distribution transformers, power transformers and switchgears, along with EPC business, has been certified by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM).
The new TTDI JIM will accept up to 120 under-graduates of local industrial training schools as technical trainees each year. They will receive training regarding welding, coil winding, assembly, painting, and more.
Tomohiko Okada, Managing Director, Toshiba India, in a statement said, “Toshiba has identified India as a global manufacturing base and export hub. We are committed to support Government’s initiatives, “Make in India” and “Skill India” and the setting up of TTDI JIM is a very positive step in that direction, to build a better and stronger India, For a New Day”.
Hiroshi Kaneta, Chairman and Managing Director of TTDI, said, “Through TTDI JIM, we wish to contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry by developing human resources in India. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for their support in our endeavour. ”
The JIM Project is a part of the Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Program, a joint program by METI and India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship launched in November 2016. The project aims to establish Japanese-style institutes in India for training Japanese standard shop floor leaders and engineers, focusing on areas such as kaizen and the 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardize and sustain). These institutes will develop human resources that will play central roles in the manufacturing sites of the future.
Since last year, TTDI has been providing fundamental skill training to existing employees at its human resource development facility, the TTDI Skill Development Center. In recognition of its efforts, METI has certified it as a JIM. And from April 2021, TTDI JIM will be inaugurated in the TTDI Skill Development Center, becoming the 15th accredited Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...