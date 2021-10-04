Toshiba India appoints Shuichi Ito as new MD

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd. (TIPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Shuichi Ito as the new Managing Director. The company said he will lead TIPL to the path of next level of growth across the group's energy and social infrastructure businesses in the country.

He will succeed Tomohiko Okada, who was at the helm of TIPL’s operations for more than five years.

“Toshiba remains committed to provide the latest technologies and solutions for India to achieve sustainable development. I look forward to reinforcing our long-term partnership with customers and partners to support India in building world-class infrastructure and turn on the promise of a new day for India," Ito said in a statement.

Across his 30-years tenure with Toshiba, Ito has held various leadership roles in international operations, business development, sales, and other commercial functions in the energy infrastructure business field across Asia and South America, the company added.