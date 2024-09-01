In August, total EV (electric vehicle) registrations dropped to a 14-month low, showing a decline month-on-month and year-on-year. Both electric two- and three-wheelers saw lower volumes compared to this July. However, electric three-wheelers outpaced electric two-wheelers in terms of volumes during the last month.

Total electric vehicle (EV) registrations (all segments put together) in August reported a 17 per cent decline at about 1.06 lakh units when compared with 1.28 lakh units in July, according to Vahan data (as of September 1).

The electric two-wheeler segment saw a marked decrease in sales, with registrations dropping to 46,085 units in August, down from 61,498 units in July and 62,646 units in August 2023. The electric three-wheeler segment managed to outpace two-wheelers, registering 54,861 units in August 2024, although this was still lower than the 59,151 units in July and the 56,581 units recorded in August 2023.

In the electric two-wheeler market, market leader Ola Electric’s scooter volumes fell to 12,628 units in August, down from 18,602 units in July. TVS Motor retained its position as the second-largest seller with 9,514 units, though this decreased from the 11,555 units sold in July 2024. Bajaj Auto’s sales also dropped, with 4,899 units in August compared to 7,797 units in July. Similarly, Ather Energy’s sales declined to 4,278 units from 6,076 units, Hero MotoCorp saw a dip to 4,742 units from 5,060 units, and Greaves Cotton recorded sales of 2,816 units, down from 3,158 units.

Mahindra at top

In the electric three-wheeler segment, Mahindra Electric Mobility led the market with over 4,500 units sold in August, though this was a decline from the 6,504 units sold in July. Bajaj Auto followed with 4,030 units, up from 3,694 units in July. YC Electric Vehicle sold 3,545 units, slightly down from 3,651 units, while Piaggio saw sales drop to 1,558 units from 1,959 units. TI Clean Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of the Murugappa Group, sold about 598 units in August, up slightly from 580 units in July.

Electric car registrations also experienced a decline, falling to 4,755 units in August from 6,855 units in July.