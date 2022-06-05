Total EV registrations reported a 9% decline in May on lower 2W sales

The total electric vehicle registrations in the country reported a nine per cent decline in May 2022 on a sequential basis. This is the second month in a row that sales of electric two-wheelers, a key driver of overall EV volume growth, have reported a month-on-month decline.

Total EV registrations (all segments included) in May 2022 stood at 65,813 units, as compared to 72,519 units in April 2022 and 77,245 units in March 2022. In the second wave that hit May 2021, total EV registrations stood at 3311 units, according to data on Vahan Dashboard.

According to a report by JMK Research, last month, the overall high-speed electric two-wheeler registrations stood at about 39,438 units, as compared to 49,141 units in April 2022 and 49,591 units in March 2022.

New launches postponed

While electric two-wheeler manufacturers say chip shortages have caused huge production issues to meet the demand, industry analysts are of the view that fire accidents involving electric two-wheelers may have also muted the demand a bit, though it is difficult to quantify. These developments have also forced manufacturers to go back to the drawing board. Many have postponed new launches.

However, Okinawa, which saw its electric scooters catching fire in some places and announced a recall to fix issues, sold the highest number of electric two-wheelers at about 9300 units during May 2022 (11,013 units in April 2022), followed by Ola Electric, which also recalled some of its models after fire incidents, at about 9200 units (12,702 units in April 2022). Ampere sold about 5820 electric two-wheelers in May 2022, as compared to 6540 units in the previous month.

Hero Electric, which has been crippled by chip shortages, sold about 2850 units, down from about 6600 units in April 2022 and 13,030 in March 2022.

Ather Energy, which also saw its scooter go up in flames at the Chennai dealership recently, was the only player to see an increase in registrations, which stood at 3326 units in May 2022 as compared to 2451 units in the previous month.

“EV manufacturers need to take the onus on themselves to make EVs a safer option. They need a state-of-the-art manufacturing process and a robust ecosystem to improve R&D, the performance of batteries, the quality of the equipment used in EVs, last-mile recharge, and the overall customer experience,” said Snigdha Parida, Senior Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The total electric car registrations in May 2022 stood at 3796 units as compared to 2,659 units in April 2022, witnessing an m-o-m rise of 43 per cent but a y-o-y surge of 15 times. While Tata Motors accounted for 91 per cent of the total electric car registrations during the month, electric car sales by BYD and Hyundai also witnessed a surge, said the JMK Research report.

In May 2022, registration of electric three-wheeler passenger and cargo-type vehicles stood at 20,788 units and 2,533 units respectively, signifying an m-o-m increase of about 11% and 9.37% respectively, it added.