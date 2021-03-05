Total launches new LPG product for metal cutting industry

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Total Oil India Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Total SE, launched a new LPG cutting gas product developed specially for the metal cutting industry, the firm said in a statement on Friday.
“Today, acetylene is commonly used in the metal cutting application. However, this has a high flammability range and is difficult to handle,” the statement said. “Total’s Cutting Gas is an additized LPG that offers safer and superior performance for metal cutting and other high-temperature intensive applications.”
The product will be produced in Total’s LPG facilities in Bangalore, Namakkal, and Maduranthakam. In its first phase of distribution, it will be marketed to the metal cutting industries in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
“Total’s Cutting Gas shall give a boost to the use of LPG in the metal cutting segment,” Alexis Thelemaque, Chairman & Managing Director, TOIPL, said in the statement. “We believe the superior surface finish with high cutting speed makes cutting gas an excellent choice for applications such as metal cutting, straightening, hardening and others.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...