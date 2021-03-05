Total launches new LPG product for metal cutting industry

Total Oil India Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Total SE, launched a new LPG cutting gas product developed specially for the metal cutting industry, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

“Today, acetylene is commonly used in the metal cutting application. However, this has a high flammability range and is difficult to handle,” the statement said. “Total’s Cutting Gas is an additized LPG that offers safer and superior performance for metal cutting and other high-temperature intensive applications.”

The product will be produced in Total’s LPG facilities in Bangalore, Namakkal, and Maduranthakam. In its first phase of distribution, it will be marketed to the metal cutting industries in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“Total’s Cutting Gas shall give a boost to the use of LPG in the metal cutting segment,” Alexis Thelemaque, Chairman & Managing Director, TOIPL, said in the statement. “We believe the superior surface finish with high cutting speed makes cutting gas an excellent choice for applications such as metal cutting, straightening, hardening and others.”