Companies

Total says oil demand growth will end around 2030

Bloomberg September 30 | Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

Representational image only   -  THE HINDU

Total joined the ranks of oil companies anticipating a peak for the industry in the coming decade, saying demand growth will end around 2030.

While the French energy giants analysis is more conservative than that of BP, which earlier this month said the era of oil-market growth was already over, it adds to the chorus of executives and investors predicting rapid change for the industry.

Energy demand increased in all the scenarios considered in Total’s Energy Outlook report published on Tuesday, but most of the gains were seen being satisfied by low-carbon power. Electricity will comprise 30 per cent to 40 per cent of final energy demand in 2050, up from 20 per cent today, it said.

Also read Global oil refining faces shake-up from Asia petrochemicals boom

The outlook was better for the company’s other main product, natural gas, which is expected to play a key role in energy markets for decades to come as a less carbon-intensive bridge fuel.

Total and its European peers are channelling investment into clean energy such as solar and wind, battery technology and car-charging networks. While investors in BP and Royal Dutch Shell appear skeptical of the transition, particularly after suffering big dividend cuts earlier this year, Total has so far avoided any big stumbles.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.