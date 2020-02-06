Total to buy 50% stake in Adani solar business for $510 million 

French energy major Total Gas & Power Business Services will invest $ 510 million for acquiring of 50 per cent stake in Adani's solar business.

The Joint Venture Company will house 2,148 MW operating solar projects which is presently 100 per cent owned by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL). AGEL will retain the remaining 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.

The solar portfolio is spread across 11 states in India.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, commented: "We are delighted to extend our long term partnership with TOTAL to our renewable energy business in AGEL. The investment reinforces the immense potential in India’s renewable energy sector, as well as Adani group commitment towards sustainable development."

TOTAL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pouyanné, said, "This interest in over 2 GW of solar projects represents a real change of scale of our presence in India's renewable energy sector, which has very significant growth potential in the coming years. It will contribute to our ambition to deploy 25 GW of renewable energy by 2025."

Last year, Total had announced a deal to buy buy 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas.