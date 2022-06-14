TotalEnergies to acquire 25% in Adani New Industries

French energy major TotalEnergies will acquire 25 per cent stake in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL). ANIL plans to invest over $50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystem. In the initial phase, ANIL will develop green hydrogen production capacity of one million ton per annum before 2030.

“The strategic value of the Adani-TotalEnergies relationship is immense at both the business level and the ambition level,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said in a statement.

“In our journey to become the largest green hydrogen player in the world, the partnership with TotalEnergies adds several dimensions that include R&D, market reach and an understanding of the end consumer. This fundamentally allows us to shape market demand. This is why I find the continued extension of our partnership to hold such great value. Our confidence in our ability to produce the world’s least expensive electron is what will drive our ability to produce the world’s least expensive green hydrogen. This partnership will open up a number of exciting downstream pathways,” the statement added.

BusinessLine broke this story on May 23.

“TotalEnergies’ entry into ANIL is a major milestone in implementing our renewable and low carbon hydrogen strategy, where we want to not only decarbonise the hydrogen used in our European refineries by 2030, but also pioneer the mass production of green hydrogen to meet demand, as the market will take off by the end of this decade,” said Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies.

“We are also very pleased with this agreement, which further strengthens our alliance with the Adani Group in India and contributes to the valorization of India’s abundant low-cost renewable power potential. This future production capacity of 1 million ton per annum of green hydrogen will be a major step in increasing TotalEnergies’ share of new decarbonised molecules including biofuels, biogas, hydrogen, and e-fuels to 25% of its energy production and sales by 2050,”he added.

With this investment in ANIL, the strategic alliance between the Adani Portfolio and TotalEnergies now covers LNG terminals, the gas utility business, renewables business and green hydrogen production.