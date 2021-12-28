Tournament discovery platform EsportsXO raises $1.1 million

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
EsportsXO, a tournament discovery platform for gaming enthusiasts, has raised $1.1 million from We Founder Circle, Wami Capital along with the participation of SOSV, Mumbai Angels Network, SucSEED Indovation Fund, The Gaming Lounge and FAAD Network.
The founders of EsportXO, Vikas Goel, Utsav Umang and Rohit Raj had earlier invested $200,000 in their personal capacity to launch the brand. The Bengaluru-based start-up enables game publishers and brands to launch custom tournaments for users. The platform claims to have registered over 1,50,000 users in a span of 90 days and is witnessing a 20 per cent month-on-month growth. EsportsXO has organised over 250 tournaments in 8 popular games with over 2 million people participating in the last one year.
Commenting on the fundraise, Vikas Goel, Co-Founder, EsportsXO said, “Esports in India is at the same stage where e-commerce was 15 years ago – there are a lot of opportunities for everyone. The market in India and the rest of the APAC region is very huge which gives us enough room for creativity and growth."
Adding to this, Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle, said “SAAS industry has been witnessing tremendous growth in India, given the availability of the quality resources, professionals, and a wide user base. EsportsXO has cut a considerable slice in the market in a very short span of time. Given the unique approach, the brand is sure to resonate with the audience, expand its footprint and join the top-leagues soon.”
EsportsXO plans to invest 40 per cent of the fresh funds into tech and non-tech talent acquisition, while the rest will be directed towards aggressive marketing and operations.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...