Toyota Kirloskar announces senior leadership changes

A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Wednesday, announced several organisational changes effective January 1, 2022.
Raju B Ketkale will be the new Executive Vice President – Manufacturing, while Yoshinori Noritake will take over as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. Tadashi Asazuma will look after Sales & Customer Services as Executive VP, Swapnesh R Maru would be in charge of Finance & Administration, Vikram Gulati would look after Corporate Affairs & Governance, and Sudeep S Dalvi would act as Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer.
TKM said that the new roles for key resources have been aligned and assigned responsibilities so as to drive synergy and efficiency throughout the organisation.
Commenting on the announcement, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We at TKM , are pleased to announce the realignment of our senior leadership team, aimed at strengthening the organisation while rationalising the management structure based on accountability, complexity and future-readiness. As a people-centric organisation, TKM has always put high emphasis on recognizing talent who exhibit proficiency while ensuring flexibility in assignments to further enhance competitiveness. This announcement not only recognizes the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders but also allows us to bring diversity within the management team, to nurture the ‘One Team Asia’ spirit. I am excited to see this new team in action and I am certain that they will continue TKM’s consistent growth in the industry.”
Mahesh N Salkar, currently Executive Vice President, will be retiring on December 31. He joined on September 21, 1998, and served TKM till he became Senior Vice President for the customer service group. Since 2015, he has been on an assignment at a senior role in Toyota Motor Asia Pacific, Singapore, and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing, Thailand, the company said in a release. TKM has around 6,000 employees in India and sells popular automobile brands like Innova and Fortuner.
