Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts sets up e-Drive production line

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) on Sunday said it has set up a new e-Drive (electrified component) manufacturing line at its plant near Bengaluru.

TKM Vice president Vikram Gulati, told the BusinessLine that the new manufacturing line will cater to local requirements and for exports. For the first time, the e-Drive will be exported back to Japan and to other countries on a global scale. “We believe that with the localization of e-Drive, there will be a higher penetration of electrified mobility including strong hybrid electrified vehicles (SHEV) in the country,” he said.. E-Drive is an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) with a high-speed motor and is notified under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme.

Sustainable mobility

At TKAP, this advanced facility has been set up with high and stringent quality standards to produce electrified parts for manufacturing clean cars. The annual production capacity is 1,35,000 units at its Bidadi plant, enabling a strong supply chain toward sustainable mobility.

“With the recent MoU (between Toyota Group and Karnataka Government) signing, our clear objectives are to usher large-scale investment to make deeper cuts in carbon emissions, higher employment generation, creating a local manufacturing hub, not only for domestic needs but also for global markets,” Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice- chairman, Vikram Kirloskar said in a statement.

Toyota has so far, cumulatively sold over 20 million electrified vehicles (EVs) globally. In India too, TKM has introduced hybrid electric vehicles in the market. The HEVs which have both a petrol engine and electric powertrain, are extremely environment friendly while requiring no behavioural changes at the customer’s end. Hybrids can run 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time as an electric vehicle with a petrol engine shut off, as proven in a study by iCAT, a Government testing agency. This gives hybrids tremendous fuel efficiency and much lower carbon emissions.

The Phase II of the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) involving the major enhancement of skilling infrastructure from 200 to around 1,200 students has also been launched. This involves an investment of ₹700 crore for the training institute.

Gulati said for the three-year course, Toyota is investing around ₹6 lakh to train students at the technical institute. The institute which selects only those who are from the economically-weaker section, currently has the capacity to train 200 students. With the additional investment announced recently, the capacity will be increased to 1,200 students. “Once the students graduate from the institute, they are free to choose any company they wish to join. They are also offered a job with the Toyota companies here,” he said.