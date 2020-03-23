Toyota Kirloskar bets big on AdBlue for BS-VI drive

Automobile companies in India have launched BS-VI engine vehicles to adhere to the April 1 deadline for introducing new emission norms. In an interaction with BusinessLine, Vikram Gulati, Senior Vice-President, External Affairs, Toyota Kirloskar Ltd, shares details about the changes that were carried out in the engines to conform to the new regulations.

What changes did Toyota make in its engines to conform to new BS-VI norms set by the Government?

Conforming to new BS-VI norms comprises numerous changes that we have brought in right from fuel injection to combustion control to exhaust gas treatment and so on. These changes, however, vary from vehicle to vehicle, depending predominantly on the design necessity. Few key changes would be the addition of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) for trapping and regeneration of soot to reduce Particulate Matter (PM) emission & addition of Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) with AdBlue, coupled with extra cooling of exhaust gases for nitrox reductions.

Hence, it is a combination of many such major and minor design and development of the system in totality. (AdBlue is the trade name for a type of diesel exhaust fluid, according to WhatCar website. It is a mixture of urea and de-ionised water that is stored in a separate tank from the car’s fuel. When the car’s engine is running, tiny amounts of AdBlue are squirted onto the exhaust gas produced, turning the harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) into harmless nitrogen and water. The AdBlue fluid is usually topped up during the annual maintenance. However, if the AdBlue fluid runs out, the car won’t start).

If diesel exhaust fluid / AdBlue is the way forward for Toyota then how does TKM tend to handle the following: It is understood that there is a lot of ambiguity in terms of knowledge transfer to the dealership across India; as many dealer’s service technicians are forced to seek information from the competition. Are customers educated about the whole ecosystem of AdBlue?

Special care is taken to educate both dealer service staff and customers about the change points of BS-VI vehicles. ‘Technical’ and ‘customer handling’ training is given to technicians and customer-front staff to make them aware of the DO’s and DON’Ts so that they can communicate the same to the customers while delivering as well as servicing the vehicle.

In European car on full consumption of AdBlue the engine shuts down. Considering most of Toyota’s customers in India are fleet operators, has the awareness campaign started at the dealership level?

The system does not differ from that of the EU. However, care is taken in deciding the AdBlue tank size. Ideally, the AdBlue tank size is designed to hold the fluid to run till 10k km but its consumption also depends on factors like ‘fuel quality’ and ‘driving conditions’. Moreover, the system triggers a warning to customers in advance, at 3,000 km, 2,400 km and 800 km before depletion. As topping up of AdBlue is a regular service item, customer can be free from the worry of topping up by themselves if the vehicle is regularly serviced at prescribed intervals.

What would be the refill cost of AdBlue? Can a taxi driver fill AdBlue all by himself?

AdBlue is priced at ₹85 per litre. Owners/drivers can refill AdBlue (AUS 32) by themselves as the process is similar to that of topping up engine oil in vehicles. Also, the detailed procedure is listed in the owner’s manual. However, caution should be taken not to spill AdBlue on other engine parts.

How does AdBlue usage alter the cost of ownership? Considering Toyota’s customers are fleet operators will their profitability per kilometre decrease?

AdBlue usage will only marginally alter the cost of ownership as it is a part of regular maintenance like any other consumables like engine oil, filter, etc.