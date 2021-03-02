Toyota Kirloskar Bidadi unit employees call off stir

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Toyota Kirloskar employees, at the company's manufacturing plant at Bidadi near here, have ended their strike, billed as the longest in the history of the automaker, after the management is learnt to have withdrawn one of its conditions of asking them to sign a "good conduct" certificate. The employees union went on strike on November 9 last year protesting against alleged harassment by the management and salary reductions without furnishing any notice
The employees union went on strike on November 9 last year protesting against alleged harassment by the management and salary reductions without furnishing any notice.
An employees’ union executive told BusinessLine that following an assurance from the management that it will not insist on employees signing the certificate, most employees who were on strike have returned to work.
He, however, claimed that the strike was still on and about 200 employees have abstained from returning to the factory.
Over 60 employees remain suspended while the services of three others have been terminated.
Meanwhile, in a press statement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said the union has called off the strike.
“The TKM Employee’s Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike. Although a majority of members, from a total of 3,350 employees, had already voluntarily resumed work earlier, the labour strike that has been continuing has now officially come to an end today.”
The statement said TKM is grateful to the Karnataka Government and the State Department of Labour, who have played a crucial role in facilitating the reconciliation, between all parties. About 13 executive committee members of the union are learnt to have met the Labour Commissioner on March 1 and had given an undertaking that the workers will abide by the regulations and would return to work.
