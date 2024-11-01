Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported a 41 per cent rise in total sales to 30,845 units in October, compared to 21,879 units in the same month last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement that domestic sales stood at 28,138 units last month while exports were at 2,707 units.

TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said the company’s entire product range has experienced strong sales momentum during the festive season.

“This growth is fuelled by increased footfalls and strong demand for our SUVs and MPVs, along with a significant boost from the introduction of ‘Festival Limited Editions’ of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza and Rumion, which were specially launched for the season,” he added.