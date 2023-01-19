Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Thursday, announced Manasi Tata as the new Vice-Chairperson of the company with immediate effect. She will also take over as the Vice-Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP).

The resolution passed in its board meeting, comes after the untimely demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar, former Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Prior to her latest role, Tata served as a member of the Board of Directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited and was a part of TKM’s corporate decisions and strategic operations.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “As a young business leader, Manasi Tata brings with her inclusive thinking and a people centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas. This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry, will further strengthen TKM’s commitment to delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’.“

“I’m excited to enrich my journey with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first, we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system, from suppliers to dealers,” said Manasi Tata.

A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Manasi Tata is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and with the Japanese work culture.