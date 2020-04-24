Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces a ‘dealer operations restart guideline’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday curated a ‘dealer operations restart guideline’ to educate and empower its dealer partners about the importance and adherence to right safety and hygiene practices, in a bid to secure all stakeholders from health hazards.

Soon after introducing a ‘restart manual’ as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal, TKM has now launched a detailed guideline to kick start its dealer operations, it said in a statement.

The ‘dealer operations restart guideline’ aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers about the safety and hygiene initiatives introduced at Toyota dealer outlets across the country, it explained.

“Given the fact that the withdrawal of the lockdown does not in any way mean the pandemic is over and adherence to good safety and hygiene practices is the only key to keeping the virus at bay, the recovery phase will require unprecedented levels of caution. In this situation, TKM’s ‘Restart Guideline’ comes in as an all-inclusive reference document highlighting the effective measures that can help in setting the foundation for sustainable growth as business operations resumes to near normalcy after the lockdown is over,” the statement said.