Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces T-Serv pilot project in Bengaluru multi-brand workshops

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the introduction of a pilot project, T-Serv, in Bengaluru in partnership with multi-brand service outlets.
The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India under Toyota’s philosophy of ‘Customer for Life’, is aimed at customers who have switched to multi-brand workshops. TKM has observed that the shift to multi-brand workshops results from extended car usage and subsequent ownership change. The T-Serv outlets will cater to Toyota customers who have migrated to multi-brand garages by providing transparent and quality car servicing.
Also read: Toyota Kirloskar promises fair enquiry in labour unrest case
At T-Serv outlets, customers can avail periodic maintenance and general repair jobs along with body and paint repairs. The service centres will gain from TKM’s experience in car servicing and supply of parts and Toyota certified technicians ensuring quality workmanship and convenience.
Further, TKM will supply genuine spare parts from Toyota besides supporting the franchisees in upgrading their staff’s technical skills through training and offer an exclusive T-Serv customer app for digital convenience. The app will enable a digital connect with the customers and make the overall car servicing experience hassle-free for them. It will also help the workshop owners to closely track their operations and enable them to stay in close touch with their customers. The exclusive customer app will be available to all customers currently servicing their cars at these service centres. Another offering for customers will be the exclusive Do-It-Yourself accessories line up and car care products.
Under the first phase, TKM today announced introduction of pilot project, T-Serv, in Bengaluru at five workshops owned by independent entities
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...