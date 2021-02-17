Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces T-Serv pilot project in Bengaluru multi-brand workshops

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the introduction of a pilot project, T-Serv, in Bengaluru in partnership with multi-brand service outlets.

The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India under Toyota’s philosophy of ‘Customer for Life’, is aimed at customers who have switched to multi-brand workshops. TKM has observed that the shift to multi-brand workshops results from extended car usage and subsequent ownership change. The T-Serv outlets will cater to Toyota customers who have migrated to multi-brand garages by providing transparent and quality car servicing.

At T-Serv outlets, customers can avail periodic maintenance and general repair jobs along with body and paint repairs. The service centres will gain from TKM’s experience in car servicing and supply of parts and Toyota certified technicians ensuring quality workmanship and convenience.

Further, TKM will supply genuine spare parts from Toyota besides supporting the franchisees in upgrading their staff’s technical skills through training and offer an exclusive T-Serv customer app for digital convenience. The app will enable a digital connect with the customers and make the overall car servicing experience hassle-free for them. It will also help the workshop owners to closely track their operations and enable them to stay in close touch with their customers. The exclusive customer app will be available to all customers currently servicing their cars at these service centres. Another offering for customers will be the exclusive Do-It-Yourself accessories line up and car care products.

Under the first phase, TKM today announced introduction of pilot project, T-Serv, in Bengaluru at five workshops owned by independent entities