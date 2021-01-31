Companies

Toyota Kirloskar Motor issues final recall notice to a section of workforce

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 31, 2021 Published on January 31, 2021

Out of 3,500 workers, 1,600 have reported for duty till now.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a final recall notice to a section of the workforce who are yet to report to duty following a strike by the workers’ union.

In a public notice, the company said 1,600 workmen have reported for duty till now. The notice said that the workers who agree to return to work would have to sign an undertaking of “good conduct” and only then will be allowed to resume duty. There are around 3,500 workers who are part of the Toyota Kirloskar Employees' Union.

The notice also points out that workers not reporting for duty for more ten consecutive days will be deemed to have left the company’s services without notice. It also says that from this notice’s date of communication, the workers will have to report to duty within seven working days.

Lifting of lockout

The management had announced the lifting of the lockout with effect from January 12.

The workers’ union struck work on November 9, last year protesting against alleged harassment by the management and salary reductions without furnishing any notice.

Since then, there has been a series of standoffs between the management and the workers’ union resulting in a lockout on November 10 which was subsequently lifted later and again reimposed. On January 12 this year, the lockout was lifted after which two notices were served to the workers asking them to rejoin duty.

The workers’ union claim that over 40 employees have been suspended so far.

Established in 1997, Toyota Kirloskar has two plants in Bidadi. With a capacity of 1 lakh units, the first one manufactures the multi-purpose Innova car and SUV Fortuner. The second plant has a capacity of 2.1 lakh units, where Toyota Yaris sedan and Camry hybrid luxury cars are manufactured.

