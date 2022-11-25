Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday launched the new Toyota Innova HyCross, a self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle.

The company did not reveal the price of the new HyCross. The bookings have started and the deliveries will begin in mid-January. The vehicle options will include five hybrid and two gasoline models.

The new Innova HyCross will provide a fuel efficiency of 21.1 km and will deliver a max power output of 137kW (186 PS). The gasoline version comes with a TNGA 2.0 litre engine delivering an output of 128 kW.

Safety features

The car is equipped with safety features including cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, electronic parking brake and anti-lock braking system with electronic brake force distribution.

“The self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle comes with the spaciousness of a MOV and proportions, and the poise of an SUV. It is loaded with features to meet the aspirations of Indian customers,” said Hideki Mizuma, Chief Engineer, Innova, Toyota.

As for the Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and stopping the booking, the company said it was a temporary measure.

“It has been stopped because of the high waiting period. We will not be discontinuing the vehicle,” said Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.