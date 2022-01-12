Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches the new Camry Hybrid

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the new Camry Hybrid with design changes to amplify the power, luxury, style, and elegance of the intelligent and intuitive sedan.

A new design front bumper, grille and alloy wheels has been introduced to further enhance the looks of the Camry Hybrid. The interiors also see design changes in line with evolving customer choices, with a floating type bigger 9-inch Infotainment System compatible with Android Auto & Apple Carplay complementing the instrument panel.

The self-charging hybrid electric sedan will now be available in a new exterior color of Metal Stream Metallic in addition to the existing colors of platinum white pearl, silver metallic, graphite metallic, red mica, attitude black, and burning black.

TKM is confident that the New Camry Hybrid will attract many more customers with its carefully thought-out design and luxurious features. Atul Sood, Associate Vice-President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, said, “The Camry Hybrid is an amazing amalgamation of power and luxury that has been designed to provide seamless driving experience to our customers.” It has been designed for a greener and sustainable future as the self-charging hybrid technology delivers a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, acceleration, and lower emissions, he added.

Engine

The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder gasoline hybrid dynamic force engine, coupled with a powerful motor generator delivering a combined output of 160kW [218PS]. Customers can choose from three driving modes – sport, eco and normal.

Its ability to shift driving modes along with ventilated front seats and sequential shift with paddles is said to make driving an exhilarating experience. Its cabin is accentuated with a range of advanced features like 10-way power adjustable driver seat, ORVM and Tilt-Telescopic Steering Column with Memory Function, Wireless Smartphone Charger, and Heads-Up Display.

The new Camry Hybrid offers a host of active and passive state-of-the-art safety systems for all passengers with 9 SRS Airbags, Parking Assist with Back Guide Monitor, Clearance & Back Sonar, and Vehicle Stability Control among others.