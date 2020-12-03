Toyota Kirloskar Motor resumes production involving supervisory staff

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has resumed production involving supervisory and other staff and workmen who have signed the undertaking despite the continuation of the illegal strike by a group of workers.

On November 12, TKM started operations at the Plant 1 to meet the current market requirement. With relentless support from the State Government and the police force, the number of workmen returning to work is witnessing an increase daily.

Also read: Unable to resolve labour issues, Toyota imposes another lockout at Bidadi

“TKM, as a committed and responsible corporate, has the utmost dedication towards growing its business sustainably and generating employment opportunities in the most cordial manner. Discipline will always be at the core of TKM’s operations and the company will continue to provide a conducive working environment at all levels without compromising the basic work culture,” the company said in a statement.

“TKM is deeply committed to the well-being of all its stakeholders, including its employees. As a people-centric company, TKM has been at the forefront of providing a conducive working environment including competitive compensation packages, as well as unique welfare measures over and above the statutory requirements, to improve the quality of life of its workforce. We also provide all unionised employees various platforms to participate in global events and competitions, thus creating continuous ‘Learning & Development’ opportunities,” it said.

However, despite its numerous and continuous efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment, the company declared a ‘lock-out’ at both its plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru on November 10, as a result of a ‘sit-in strike’ called by the TKM Worker’s Union and its members.