Toyota Kirloskar records 72% growth in 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor — which sells popular auto products such as Innova and Fortuner in the Indian market — has reported sales of 130,768 units between January and December 2021, a 72 per cent increase compared to the same period of 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had sold 76,111 units in domestic wholesales in CY 2020.

According to V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM) – Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the company is witnessing demand trends returning to pre-Covid times. Toyota Kirloskar Motor had the highest customer orders for the entire year in December.

“We began the year with a fresh start and renewed hopes of recovery. However, the new fiscal brought in the devastating second wave, overcoming which took great resilience of not only businesses but even society at large. The latter half of the year saw demand picking up, which can be attributed to pent-up demand initially, and further by demand due to the festive season. Currently though, the surge in demand is sustaining on its own,” he said.

Model-wise growth

Sigamani added that Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments. Legender is said to have received tremendous response from customers. Further, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s product refreshments in IMV (innovative international multi-purpose vehicle) models are said to have helped retain huge customer interests and orders.

The Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have recorded sustained sales as they generated interest in their respective segments and contributed to a new set of younger consumers. Locally manufactured hybrid electric vehicle Camry Hybrid is also reported to have seen good customer demand. Sigamani credited the growth in sales to the trust and acceptance of the customers.

“Looking forward in 2022, our aim is to expand our footprints with a special focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets. Growth for Toyota Kirloskar Motor is not just defined in terms of sales numbers but with an enhanced product portfolio. We hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’”, he added.

Two manufacturing plants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has about 6,000 employees and a total installed capacity of 3,10,000 units. The company established its first manufacturing plant in October 1997 at Bidadi, Bengaluru, with a production capacity of 1,00,000 units. This plant manufactures Innova and Fortuner. The second plant in Bidadi started production in December 2010. It manufactures Camry Hybrid and has a production capacity of 2,10,000 units.