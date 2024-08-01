Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has outperformed its sales achievement by registering its best-ever monthly wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 31,656 units in July, a 44 per cent jump year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 21,911 units in the same month last year.

The domestic wholesale stood at 29,533 units during the month, a growth of 42 per cent YoY as compared with 20,759 units in July last year.

“Demand for all our models remains at an all-time high, especially in the SUV and MPV segments. Our formidable presence in these categories, with models like the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rumion, Taisor, Fortuner, Legender, Hilux, and the LC 300, offers robust choices to customers,” Sabari Manohar, Vice-President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM said

In addition, the line-up including the Glanza, Camry Hybrid, and Vellfire, is strategically designed to cater to the evolving and varied needs of Toyota customers, he said.

“Our operational enhancement strategy, including the addition of a third shift, is supporting strong demand. For certain models, especially in the case of Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a streamlined supply situation has also led to a reduction in waiting periods. Moreover, there is an increasing understanding and appreciation for newer and greener technologies among customers,”he added.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors reported a YoY decline of six per cent in its domestic wholesale to 44,725 units in July, as compared with 47,628 units in July 2023.

JSW MG Motor India also reported a decline of more than 10 per cent YoY in its retail sales to 4,572 units in July, as against 5,102 units in the same month previous year.