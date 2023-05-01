Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on Monday, said its wholesales declined by 6 per cent to 14,162 units in April, owing to a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month.

The company had dispatched 15,086 units in the domestic market in April 2022.

The automaker also exported 1,348 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in April.

The company said it undertook a week-long maintenance shutdown from April 24-28, 2023, for the upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, productivity, and safety.

"The company is continuing to witness high demand and good enquiries, and needless to say, we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The Hilux, Innova Hycross, and the new Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run, as strong demand continues, he added.

“Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82 per cent market share in Q1 of 2023,” Sood stated.

The Vellfire and the Camry Hybrid are also steadily contributing to the company's sales, he added.