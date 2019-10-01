Companies

Toyota Kirloskar sales down 17% in September at 10,911 units

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

A view of the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant at the Bidadi Industrial area, Bengaluru GRN Somashekar (file photo)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported a 16.56 per cent decline in total sales at 10,911 units in September.

The company had sold 13,078 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement. Sales in the domestic market stood at 10,203 units last month as compared to 12,512 units in September 2018, a decline of 18 per cent, it added. Exports in September were at 708 units as against 566 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 25 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said, “The consumer sentiment continued to be subdued in September which has reflected in the sales slowdown in the industry.” However, he said the company expects consumer demand will see the much needed revival resulting in better retails due to Navratri and Diwali.

Published on October 01, 2019
Toyota Kirloskar Motor
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales down 21% to 43,343 units in September