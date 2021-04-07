Toyota Kirloskar studying the possibility of phasing out Yaris

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is studying the possibility of phasing out Yaris, the sedan model which was launched in May 2018.
Last year, the car-maker had phased out three variants of the Yaris, including two manual transmission and one CVT automatic transmission models. In 2019, Toyota Kirloskar had phased out compact sedan, Etios and its hatchback version, Etios Liva.
Sources close to the company told BusinessLine that sales of Yaris have been going down for some time now and it has not been able to face competition from Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.
When contacted, a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said, “at TKM, we are committed to delivering the highest quality and providing complete customer satisfaction by way of our products and service offerings. Accordingly, we continue to sell the world-class sedan, Toyota Yaris and cater to the market needs and consumer requirements.
“Further, as a part of Toyota’s product strategy, our practice is to continuously study and evaluate the market to understand the ever-changing needs, customer preferences and trends. Beyond this, we won’t be able to share any specifics pertaining to our future business/product plans.”
Interestingly, in the US market, Toyota decided to discontinue the sedan and hatchback versions of Yaris in January 2020.
Currently, Yaris is being produced at the second plant of Toyota Kirloskar at Bidadi, 32 km from Bangalore. The installed capacity of the second plant is 2.1 lakh units a year. Its first plant has a capacity to produce 1 lakh units a year. The first plant is used to manufacture Innova and Fortuner cars.
Toyota Etios and Etios Liva were made specifically for the Indian market but they were phased out ahead of the adoption of the BS-VI norms by carmakers. The Toyota-Kirloskar plant has been hit by frequent strike by workers, with the one in November last year being the longest since the company started its operations in India in 1999. Such frequent disruptions have hit production.
Surprisingly, since the lifting of the lockdown, Toyota Kirloskar has been posting good sales. In March, it sold a total of 15,001 units registering its highest-ever domestic sales in the month of March since 2013. It sold 7,023 units in March 2020 around the time a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...