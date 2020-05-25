Toyota Kirloskar to restart Bidadi plant in phases

“The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardise the same at any cost. We have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have been re-running the ‘Restart Manual’ to ensure successful implementation of the same before our workforce resumes office. In order to minimise the number of employees at the workplace, most of our office employees will still continue to work from home for some more time,” he said.

“While restarting operations, we have deliberately been circumspect to take some more time, owing to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its surroundings are safe for us to resume work,” said Raju B Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Company officials are closely monitoring the situation to gradually ramp up operations. Over 290 Toyota dealerships in the country are partially operational and nearly 230 Toyota service outlets are also operational nationally, providing services by prioritising domains like spare parts supply in response to market needs, where service activities have already started, according to a statement by the automaker.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said that it will resume production at its Bidadi plant near Bengaluru from Tuesday in a phased manner.

