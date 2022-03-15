Toyota launches new Glanza at ₹6.39 lakh, entry price slashed by ₹1.3 lakh

The new Toyota Glanza has debuted for the Japanese car brand in India with prices starting at ₹6.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is more than ₹1.3 lakh less than the outgoing model. The reduction was due to the introduction of a new entry variant that has brought the car’s price down and closer to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s entry variant.

The Glanza launch comes a few days after Maruti Suzuki introduced the refurbished Baleno priced at ₹6.35 lakh. The Glanza is essentially a derivative of the Baleno and is made by Suzuki Motor Gujarat before it is shipped to Toyota Kirloskar to be sold through its showrooms.

The new Glanza is offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine generating peak power of 89hp, same as the Baleno. The Glanza comes in four trims in manual and automatic manual transmission (AMT) versions. The entry AMT variant of the car is priced at Rs 7.79 lakh. The top manual variant is priced at Rs 9.19 lakh while the top AMT variant is priced at Rs 9.69 lakh.

The older version of the Glanza had a continuously variable transmission (CVT) which is considered to be a better but more expensive form of automatic transmission unit than AMT. Toyota opened bookings of the Glanza last week and promises to start delivery of the car next week. This is the first upgrade that Glanza has received since its debut in 2019.

The Glanza gets a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and an infotainment system that can be controlled through an Apple or Android smartphone. The top two variants get six airbags. Antilock braking with electronic brake-force distribution, vehicle stability control, ISOfix, and hill hold control are also offered on the Glanza.

Tilt and telescopic steering, steering-mounted audio control with push start, footwell and courtesy lamps, 9-inch new smart playcast, automatic inside rearview mirror, cruise control, rear AC vents, UV protected glass, rear USB, and automatic AC are some of the features offered on the Glanza.