Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recorded 31,656 units in July 2024, representing a 44 per cent increase compared to the 21,911 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic sales accounted for 29,533 units, exports totalled to 2,123 units during the month. TKM sold 27,474 units in June 2024.

“Demand for all our models remains at an all-time high, especially in the SUV and MPV segments,” said Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM.

In addition to this, the auto company’s diverse line-up, including the Glanza, Camry Hybrid, and Vellfire, is designed to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, he added.

For certain models, such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, better supply management has reduced waiting periods.

Additionally, TKM recently signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to explore the potential of establishing a Green Field Manufacturing Facility. Furthermore, work has commenced on its third plant in Bidadi near Bangalore, which was announced in 2023, with an investment of ₹3,300 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.