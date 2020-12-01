Companies

Toyota reports 2% y-o-y growth in November sales

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Sells 8,508 units during the month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it has sold 8,508 units in November in the domestic market, a growth of 2.4 per cent compared with 8,312 units in the corresponding month last year.

In terms of festival season demand and sales, TKM has fared well registering a 10-13 per cent increase in customer orders and 12 per cent increase in retail sales (sales from dealer to customer) compared to the festival period in 2019, it said.

However, owing to the “illegal” strike called by the members of TKM union, TKM was forced to declare a lockout at the factory which has impacted its production and wholesale numbers (sales from TKM to dealer).

But the company was able to fulfill the market demand with the stock available, both at the factory as well as at the dealer’s end, it said.

“The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent-up and festival season demand as well as consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers,” Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service, TKM, said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.