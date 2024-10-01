Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported marginal year-on-year (YoY) growth in its domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) to 23,802 units in September as compared with 23,590 units in corresponding month last year.

The company said as the festive fervour picks-up footfalls and enquiries are charged up, it expects a positive festive season.

“Notably, our SUV, MPV, and small car segments have experienced significant growth nationwide, contributing over 90 per cent to our sales in in the month of September. Key to meeting this rising demand has been our strategic operational improvements, such as the introduction of a third shift.”

“This has significantly optimised our supply chain, particularly for high-demand models where waiting periods have been reduced,” Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, TKM, said.

However, ‘Hector’ maker JSW MG Motor India reporter a decline of 8 per cent YoY, registering retail sales of 4,588 units in September, against 5,003 units in the same month last year.

The company said it will be moving to the Vaahan Portal from October. While the company has been consistently reporting it’s retail sales numbers from the commencement of its India operations, the move to Vaahan is a natural consequence of the maturation and consistency of these numbers over time, it said.

“The automotive industry is facing some challenges on the sales front due to the inauspicious period of Shraddha and an extended monsoon. However, with the onset of the festive season, the carmaker is optimistic about positive traction in the market and an uptick in footfalls at its dealerships,” It added.

Meanwhile, in the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported a growth of 28 per cent YoY in its domestic sales to 2,59,333 units as compared with 2,02,510 units in September last year.