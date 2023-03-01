Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) continues to post sales growth and said its wholesales stood at 15,338 units in February, up 175 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 8,745 units in the same month last year.

The month of February also saw a 120 per cent growth over the sale achieved in January where TKM sold 12,835 units, the company said in a statement.

“We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in very healthy growth in February. Leading this growth, are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and all-new Innova Hycross, as we strive to work with our partners to meet the demand,” Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said.

The recent announcement of the opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country, he said.

“We are confident that the Hilux will entice the customer, with its varied lifestyle utility offerings, be it personal or business. Other products like the Glanza, the Fortuner, and the Legender also continue to thrill the market,” he said.

Looking ahead, TKM expects to close this quarter on a high note, in comparison to last year, Sood added.